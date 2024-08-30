MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 191- AUGUST 29, 2024

Contents:

A Love Letter to Books — on Paper! — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Stories from Oaxaca – Interview with writer, playwright, and journalist Kurt Hackbarth, a naturalized Mexican citizen living in Oaxaca.

Reflections: Pedro Rios Martinez’ Visual Conversation — By Jimmy Centeno, Chicano artist and art critic

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

(https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/191/)