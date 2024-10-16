Mexico Solidarity Bulletin — No. 198 — October 16, 2024

Contents: Aging Immigrants: No Gold in Golden Years — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Running on Empty: Our Undocumented Elders — Interview with Nik Theodore, head of the Department of Urban Planning and Policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has worked with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) on a survey and report about the situation facing older immigrant workers.

Reflections: Claudia Sheinbaum, Presidenta — By Kurt Hackbarth

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.