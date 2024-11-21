Mexico Solidarity Bulletin — No. 203 — November 20, 2024

Contents: Afro-Mexicans Find their Voice — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Afro-Mexicans on the Move — Interview with Mexican sociologist Dr. Emiko Saldivar, currently a Lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Reflections: Cast Away Illusions, La Lucha Sigue! — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader, and revolutionary socialist

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.