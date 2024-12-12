MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 206 – 11 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2024

Contents: What does it take to be in good health? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Redesigning Mexico’s Health Sector — Interviews with author Carole H. Browner, a Distinguished Research Professor in the Center for Culture and Health, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA and Gustavo Leal Fernández, is Professor-Researcher at the Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana-Xochilmilco

Reflections: Transforming the Civil Service — By Nancy Ortiz Ochoa, columnist for the Sentido Común online magazine

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

