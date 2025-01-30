MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 211 – January 29, 2025

Contents: My Baby, Your Baby, Whose Baby? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: But First, the Children: Preschools – Interview with Nancy Ortiz Ochoa, teacher, school director, founder of a rural school and is a passionate advocate for children and youth.

Reflections: Adrian Gonzalez, Lonchado in the Grass – By Vicky Hamlin,

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/211