THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23, 2025

Tejedoras de la Patria: National Network of Women Transformers

Citlalli Hernández, head of the Ministry for Women, presented the call for the Tejedoras de la Patria program, a national network that during 2025 will seek to identify 100,000 women who have an impact on the transformation of their communities and who defend and promote human rights. Among its members’ activities will be to inform their communities about the services and programs available to women.

Registration can be made via the website tejedorasdelapatria.mujeresgobmx, at the Women’s Attention Centers, or with the Servants of the Nation.

Free Centers for Women: Spaces for Attention and Autonomy

The Free Centers for Women program was also presented. It involves spaces dedicated to providing comprehensive attention and services to promote women’s rights and autonomy and to address and prevent violence. With an investment of 754.5 million pesos (US$38.26 million), the Mexican Government, in coordination with state governments, will establish 678 centers throughout the country.

079 Number and the Women’s Advocates Project

As of May 1, phone number 079 will be available to attend to and provide follow up on emergencies or cases of violence against women, as well as for enabling them to exercise their rights.

Registration will also be open for the Women’s Advocates project, which seeks to bring together women in the country’s 32 states to accompany and guarantee access to justice for other women.

Women’s Wellbeing Pension: Early Registration

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that registration in the Women’s Wellbeing Pension program, aimed at women between 60 and 64 years of age, will be moved forward to 2025. Registration will be available from August 4 to 30.

Child Care and Education Centers (CECI)

Zoé Robledo, Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that the construction of the first five CECIs will begin on April 30 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The model seeks to expand access to child care and education services. The goal during the current presidential administration is to open 200 centers throughout the country.

Letter to Morena

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that given it is an internal party question, she did not present the content of her letter addressed to Morena, although she indicated that it will soon be sent and published.

Sheinbaum backs Ariadna Montiel, declaring that “she has done an extraordinary job”

In view of the leaked audios charging widespread abuse and corruption in the Ministry of Wellbeing, Sheinbaum defended Minister Ariadna Montiel, saying that she has done an excellent job and runs the Ministry unpretentiously. The President reaffirmed that social programs are universal and are not used for political purposes, as was the case in the past.

Lie Detector Test

During the Lie Detector Test segment, the following fake news were refuted:

– It is not true that the President is offering the “Women’s Bonus of 2,500 pesos” program for women between 18 and 63 years of age.

– It is not true that the President owns a car dealership.

– It is not true that the Tax Administration System (SAT) lacks the necessary funds to pay tax rebates.

– It is not true that former President López Obrador has stopped fighting illegal fentanyl trafficking.