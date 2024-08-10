Morena pushes forward progressive constitutional reforms

by Jay Watts

Back a few years ago the Communist Party of Canada – Ontario ran a tenants campaign in the province, Housing for People Not Profit. Well, I’m happy to say that the reformist Mexican government has recently announced, as part of their constitutional reforms, they will be legislating a great many demands that seem directly pulled from the CPC-O’s tenant campaign, such as:

– turning the gov housing provider INFONAVIT into a PUBLIC HOUSING builder beyond its current capacity as a mere mortgage broker

– The Mexican government will be building 500,000 units of public housing in the first year

– The public housing will be RENT-GEARED-TO-INCOME at 30%, meaning that a tenant would pay no more than 30% of their salary for rent

– After renting for 10 years, the tenant can put that accumulated rent towards the purchase of the unit

– Citizens will be guaranteed the right to adequate, comfortable and hygenic housing

