Morning Presidential Press Conference – Thursday, July 27, 2023

Summary of the main points in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily press conference

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the 11% growth in Mexican household income in 2022, as reported by the National Statistics Institute (INEGI). He pointed out that this shows that the new moral economy model works, by generating well-being and reducing poverty, contrary to the neoliberal model that caused crisis and decadence.

The income of the poorest households rose 18% from 2020 to 2022, and 20.4% since 2016. “It fills me with pride and satisfaction to say that the poorest are receiving more, that justice is being done. I am very pleased, like a peacock,” he said.

President López Obrador reaffirmed that his administration will not intervene in the internal life of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), nor will it undermine the autonomy of the country’s highest institution of learning. He called for those involved to act honestly and democratically.

President López Obrador reported that through Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Moctezuma, a purchase proposal will be presented to Vulcan Materials to acquire 2,411 hectares of land in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, which were concessioned in previous presidential administrations for the extraction of limestone. The offer will be for 6.50 billion pesos (US$380 million). If the company agrees to sell, 2,000 hectares will become a Natural Protected Area and the remainder will be earmarked for ecotourism development.

The head of the Executive Branch reported that progress has been made in the investigation to clarify the case of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students. He rejected the accusation of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) that the ministries of National Defense (Sedena) and the Navy has stonewalled requests for information. The President said that there are more than 115 suspedcts detained in the case, including former Federal Attorney General Murillo Karam and two generals. This was accomplished thanks to the collaboration of the Mexican state and the policy of zero impunity.