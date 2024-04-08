SDUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, APRIL 8, 2024

From Sinaloa

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked the international community for their solidarity with Mexico following the attack on the country’s embassy in Ecuador. “Not even Pinochet and others had dared to do that […] they violated the right to asylum, a foreign policy mandate, our sovereignty; it was a truly authoritarian thing to do,” the president said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena said there was no justification for the Ecuadorian police forces to burst into the Mexican Embassy in Quito and attack the diplomatic staff. At all times, Mexico acted in accordance with international law.

Mexico broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador. It will file a complaint before the International Court of Justice over the Ecuadorian police entering the Mexican embassy. Mexico will also seek the support of foreign ministries and member states of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and will send a letter to the UN Secretary General to be presented to the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

President López Obrador reiterated that, in order to achieve peace, the use of force is not sufficient. it is necessary to address the root causes of violence. According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), the perception of public insecurity at the national level dropped to 59.1% in December 2023. This is the lowest level in 10 years.

Today’s solar eclipse began at 9:51 am in Mazatlan, Sinaloa (local time). Its maximum point was registered at 11:09 a.m. “It is a privilege to live this moment to tell about it,” President López Obrador said. A total solar eclipse was the signal for the founding of Mexico Tenochtitlan in pre-colonial times.