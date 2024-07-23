Electoral Lawfare – Mexico’s Right-Wing Attacks Morena’s Supermajority in the Courts

Mexico’s opposition parties want the courts to give them what they could not win at the ballot box! Soberanía co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth look into efforts to steal Morena’s legislative supermajority through electoral lawfare. Plus a discussion on the right-wing PAN’s confession of what we always knew all along, they are opposed to social programs and would have canceled them had they won. Finally, Kurt and José Luis spend some extra time in our Loser and Haters section breaking down Tim Golden’s latest DEA-sourced hit piece in ProPublica.

Electoral Lawfare: Mexico’s Right-Wing ATTACKS Morena Supermajority in the Courts (youtube.com)