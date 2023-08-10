SUMMARU – MORNING PRESIDEDNTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 10, 2023

Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde announced that the Mexican government reached a historic agreement for the purchase of the Mexicana de Aviación trade name for $815 million pesos (US$48.11 million), which will provide justice to 7,407 workers, who for 13 years fought to recover at least part of the compensation to which they are entitled, after the Vicente Fox administration left them defenseless when the company was privatized.

Minister of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that the new Mexican state-owned airline, Mexicana de Aviación, will offer low-cost service, but with the highest safety and quality standards, starting in December 2023. Its main base will be the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and it will initially have 20 flight routes, including Cancun, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Oaxaca.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed the letter he sent to Judge Martín Santos Pérez, who prohibited him from discussing the opposition’s presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez. In the letter, the President he says that it is Santos Pérez who is guilty of “effective malice” as he defends criminals and is against laws that protect the health and safety of the people of Mexico.

The head of the Executive Branch condemned the assassination of Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and sent his condolences to his family and to the people of that country. Regarding the motive for the murder, the President called for waiting for the results of the investigations, since the media coverage has been sensationalist, linking the killing to organized crime.