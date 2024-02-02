SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out the possibility that at the end of his administration there will be an economic crisis like the one that occurred after Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s government left office. He also ruled out a return to the times when organized crime dominated Mexico. “I see a country that will continue to progress with its hard-working people,” he said.

The Mexican President reiterated that his government has already laid the foundations for the Transformation. “This movement is not going to be stopped by anyone, it has already been set in motion, and it was set in motion by the people, millions of Mexicans […] There is nothing to fear, we are going to continue moving forward,” he declared.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), between May 2019 and May 2023, 1.7 million micro, small, and medium-sized companies were created. “It is clear that the economy and jobs have grown,” the Mexican President stressed, highlighting that the unemployment rate is currently the lowest since records have been kept.

Ahead of the U.S. elections, the President advised migrants not to vote for any candidate who is against the people of Mexico.

López Obrador criticized the repression and aggression committed in Argentina against those protesting the economic policies of Javier Milei’s government.

President López Obrador revealed that his latest book is called “¡Gracias!” The cover shows the historic photograph of his massive march to the Zócalo, undertaken in the framework of the fourth anniversary of his administration taking office. It is expected to be available in bookstores before February 15.