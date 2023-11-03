Summary . Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, November 3, 2023

Nine days after Hurricane Otis struck the state of Guerrero, the Mexican government reported the deaths of 46 people, with an additional 56 missing in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez. It was announced that 33 brigades have been dispatched to provide medical attention, while 1,815 people are being cared for in 13 shelters. It was also reported that the five hospitals in Acapulco are once again in operation.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that it is not morally valid to use people’s misfortune, such as the tragedy in Acapulco, for political-electoral purposes in order to attack the government. This is in reference to the opposition’s attempts to manipulate the population. However, the President explained, Mexicans are no longer fooled.

National Civil Protection Coordinator Laura Velázquez Alzúa reported that, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard, and the Navy, more than 130,000 parcels of food and other basic staples have been distributed, along with 786,000 liters of drinking water and over 2.80 million liters of potable water, plus more than 145,000 meals. In addition, clean-up has been carried out on 39 kilometers of avenues to restore mobility in the affected areas.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has reestablished 90 percent of electric power in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benitez, thanks to the work of 2,900 electricians who have reinstalled 6,143 poles out of the 12,500 affected. Drinking water plants were also reestablished, so that tomorrow homes will receive water. Pemex is guaranteeing the availability of 44 million liters of gasoline with a reserve of at least 30 days, and currently has 36% of its stations in operation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation has mobilized 2,667 people through airlifts from October 27 to November 2, and 13,000 more people via land transportation. They have managed to rehabilitate 15 of the 23 points affected.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that, at October 31, a monthly increase of 173,000 jobs was registered, the fourth largest in history. In addition, the President mentioned that more than 22.30 million workers are affiliated to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), a record number.