SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that after the June 2 elections, he will make a farewell tour through all the states of the country, to bid adieu to political life, since at the end of his administration he will no longer engage in public activities nor have a presence in the social networks. The purpose of the tour is “(to) thank the people for their support […] What we have done has been the result of the effort of millions of Mexicans. This is a transformation that began and continues to be driven from below and with the participation of everyone,” he said.

The heads of the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations, Luisa Alcalde and Alicia Bárcena, will present a report on Wednesday, April 17, on the voting process for Mexicans living abroad. They will investigate complaints of Mexicans who say they have been removed from the voter registration rolls to vote in the June 2 elections.

President López Obrador said that requests for protection from candidates in the current election campaign will be immediately attended to. He indicated that, if necessary, formalities will be eliminated to make the support more agile.

The President charged that a group of judges eliminated official preventive detention from the legal code, which, he explained, means impunity for suspected criminals.

President López Obrador supported retired Supreme Court Justice Arturo Zaldívar. He characterized him as an upstanding and honest lawyer.

The President expressed his wishes for peace in the Middle East conflict. He reiterated that war is irrational, synonymous with suffering and death. “Let’s support peace and universal brotherhood,” he wrote in his X account. There are about 1,400 Mexicans in the Middle East; all are well.