SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the organizers of the so-called March for Democracy are the same individuals who used to violate the rights of the people by wielding a corrupt oligarchy. “The democracy they defend is that of power without taking the people into account […] only for minorities. That’s why they are angry and the (dirty) campaigns (accusing him of being a dictator),” the President explained.

The Mexican President reiterated that the people have a high level of awareness because the revolution of consciences has functioned. The transformation movement, he said, has been carried out peacefully, guaranteeing freedoms.

President López Obrador hailed the end of the strike at Audi Mexico, after the workers accepted a 10.2% increase in their income, corresponding to a 7% salary increase and a 3.2% rise in benefits.

Puebla Governor Sergio Salomón emphasized the support provided by the federal government to the state, such as the Atlixcáyotl Ecological Highway distributor road, with an investment of 246 million pesos (US$14.41 million); the Metropolitan Mass Public Transportation System with an investment of 1.88 billion pesos (US$110.19 million); and the University City II, in which 1.20 billion pesos (US$71.51 million) are being invested. He also indicated that 334 hospital units will be integrated into the IMSS Bienestar program and 2,653 health-care workers will have their employment status formally codified.

Minister of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that security has been reinforced on Puebla’s highways in order to reverse the incidences of robberies of merchandise transported by trucks and tractor trailers. Currently there are 204 members of security forces and 81 radio patrols assigned to such tasks. The number of highway robberies declined from 15 in January to 13 in February.