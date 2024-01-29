SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the publication of the database of journalists covering the morning press conferences resulted from hacking, possibly by the same people who were responsible for the Guacamaya leaks, in which sensitive documents from the Mexican military were leaked to the press. He said that it is all part of a media war. “What you must be very clear about is that we are not fascist-like, we do not persecute anyone, we do not censor anyone, we do not spy on anyone,” said the president.

The Mexican government will present a report today on the hacking of the database of journalists who cover the morning press conference. Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez explained that not all the data of those attending the mañaneras was vulnerable. The corresponding legal complaint will be filed. The Ministry of the Interior will provide support to the journalists whose personal data was leaked.

The President warned that his government expects “more bombardments of false news, insults, and slander” due to the upcoming electoral period.

President López Obrador said that closing the border between Mexico and the U.S. is not a solution to address migration. He reiterated that these types of proposals can be attributed to the U.S. electoral climate.

The cost of the basic monthly food basket, comprised of 24 products, dropped to slightly over 800 pesos (US$46). The federal government’s agreement with the large supermarket chains was to maintain an average price of 1,039 pesos (US$60), but control of inflation has allowed costs to fall to the benefit of Mexican families.

Since December 16, the Maya Train has made 239 trips. Some 37,601 tickets have been sold (14,429 for local residents; 15,705 national visitors; 1,206 international visitors, and 6,261 special cases). The Cancun-Playa del Carmen route will begin operations on February 29.