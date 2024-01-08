SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that no missing person will be deleted from the National Registry of Missing Persons. He reiterated that the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) is carrying out a general national search and review of the case files with the support of the entire security cabinet. The President reaffirmed that the mothers searching for their missing children and relatives of the disappeared have the doors open to be directly attended to.

López Obrador denounced former President Felipe Calderón for using his social networks to manipulate public opinion. Calderón published false information about the maintenance of the Laguna Verde Nuclear Power Plant in Veracruz. “This has to do with politicking, it’s even embarrassing,” the President said.

The head of the Executive Branch reported that the census of residents affected by Hurricane Otis in Guerrero revealed that half of the inhabitants of Acapulco do not have a title deed, so property certificates will be delivered to guarantee them legal certainty. On January 10, the morning presidential press conference will be held in Acapulco.

In its first 18 days of its operation, the Maya Train has transported 18,579 passengers on 144 trips, of whom 4,824 have been local residents, who pay special low fares. The route with the highest demand is Campeche-Cancun Airport.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor) denied that there has been a hike in fuel prices, misinformation reported by the press at the beginning of January. The average price of regular gasoline is 22.47 pesos (US$1.33) per liter; premium gasoline 24.4 pesos (US$1.45) per liter, and diesel 24.06 pesos (US$1.43) per liter.