SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet this afternoon with his successor Claudia Sheinbaum to begin work on details on the transition to the new administration.

The head of the Executive Branch reported that the election ballot counts have concluded. The results show that Claudia Sheinbaum was elected President with 59.75% of the votes. The Morena, PT, and PVEM coalition won seven gubernatorial races; Movimiento Ciudadano one. and the PAN, PRI AND PRD coalition, one. It is up to the Federal Electoral Tribunal to rule on the validity of the results, the President said.

“The lesson of the election is that in democracy the people rule, the people decide, not a minority”, President López Obrador emphasized.

The President questioned the expenses made by the opposition in its dirty campaign against his administration and the then presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum. He indicated that he is waiting for the election campaign expense report to see how much was spent on the conservative bloc coordination.

After indicating that the migratory flows in the country are not out of control, President López Obrador reported that Mexico has proposed two projects to address the root causes of migration: extending the Mayan Train from Chetumal in Mexico to Belize and from Belize to Flores, Guatemala, which would involve providing work to approximately 100,000 people, and constructing a train line from Tapachula, Chiapas to Guatemala, which would create 50,000 jobs.