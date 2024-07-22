SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 22, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed to the Reuters opinion poll, which indicates that Mexicans’ trust in the media has fallen 25% in eight years. “This means that they weren’t able to figure out the new political readjustments underway; they continue with the journalism of the past. They do not report objectively, they do not tell the truth, and they think that the people are stupid”, he pointed out.

The President said U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race is a move that corresponds to him and the Democratic Party. He highlighted Biden’s achievements as president, saying that “the US economy is doing well and overcame the pandemic crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In addition, the strategy of seeking self-sufficiency in North America so as not to depend so much on Asia was consolidated.”

The President criticized the irresponsible stigmatization of Mexican immigrants in the United States, where they reinvest $265 billion dollars in the US economy. “They are going to work honestly and make that country great,” he said.

President López Obrador supported president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum in her response to Donald Trump’s disqualification of Marcelo Ebrard. The president expressed his admiration for his former minister of foreign relations. “Let’s be clear that Mexicans, with Claudia, are going to insist on a good neighbor policy,” he said.

President López Obrador delivered the certificate as the first Mexican railway engineer to graduate from the National Politechnic Institute (IPN) to Luis Fernando Ramírez Cruz, and greeted each of the members of the first generation of IPN Railway Engineers, from the Iztacalco and Palenque campuses.

Section 2 of the Tren Maya runs 234 km through 6 municipalities of Campeche, passing near the Edzna archaeological ruins, the Malecón of Champotón seawall, the Puerta de la Tierra old military fortress, and the Church of La Asunción. This section has transported 65,985 passengers. The head of INAH, Diego Prieto, denied media reports of the alleged destruction of historical and cultural artefacts by the Mayan Train, when, in fact, eight archaeological sites and their monuments were preserved and discoveries were made in ancient Mayan cities in Campeche.