SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his full agreement with the UN Security Council resolution, that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. “This has taken too long, it has cost many lives,” he lamented.

According to the latest happiness survey, Mexico moved up 11 places in the world ranking, and now occupies 25th place out of a total of 143 countries evaluated.

The head of the Executive Branch said that the investigation into the case of the missing Ayotzinapa students was poorly conducted due to bad practices or inefficiency, and charged that those involved have been protected. “We already know that the investigation was manipulated; we have suspicions of political agreements” at play, he explained.

On April 9, President López Obrador will present a report on the progress of IMSS Bienestar program, accompanied by the 23 governors of the states that have already federalized their healthcare services. He explained that corruption has prevented nine states from adopting this healthcare model.

Mexico’s government reinforced security in Sinaloa after 66 people were kidnapped; 58 of them have since been located. President López Obrador explained that these incidents occurred due to the confrontation between criminal gangs, and indicated that the search efforts continue. He sent his condolences to the family of the soldier who lost his life during a confrontation early Sunday morning, March 25.

The President regretted the attack that occurred on Friday, March 22 in Moscow, and expressed his solidarity with the people of Russia and its government. “We are against attacks, terrorism, war; we are always in favor of peace,” he said.