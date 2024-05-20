SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 20, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that there is no other country in the world that has a Well-Being plan such as the one that has been applied in Mexico over the past 6 years.

In the face of the slander campaigns against him, President López Obrador explained that what protects a leader whose mission is to transform a country is his honesty. “That is his armor, that is what allows him not to be destroyed; it is the moral authority that provides him with political authority.” Furthermore, the President continued, when opponents engage in slander aimed at a very politically conscious population, they lose credibility and expose themselves.

President López Obrador reported that he authorized an increase in the budget of the national health-care institutes to make them 100% free of charge. He also announced that after the June 2 elections, resources will be delivered to improve 11,000 health-care centers, under the Clinic is Ours program.

The Mexican Government is attending to the members of the radical dissident National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE) who are demanding reparations due to repressive effects of the educational reform.

The head of the Executive Branch expressed his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash.

President López Obrador congratulated Luis Abinader for winning the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic. Abinader was reelected with 60 percent of the vote.