SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that the purpose behind the election of judges is to clean up the corruption that prevails in this branch of government. The President indicated that the candidates must comply with the legal requirements and the people must be able to elect them.

The President of Mexico stated that he did not address the question of lithium with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the bilateral meeting in San Francisco, since Beijing understands that this mineral is the property of the nation.

Minister of Foreign Relations Alicia Bárcena will travel in the next few days to China and South Korea to negotiate the purchase of packages of household appliances, which will be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. “We have around 40,000 to deliver until January but we need 251,000,” the President explained.

President López Obrador reported that by June 2024 all the artisan roads in Oaxaca will be ready. So far, 3,117 km of such roads have been completed and the goal is to conclude the administration’s term in office with 4,144 km in operation. He commented that in previous presidential administrations, the population was sidelined, based on the argument that they lacked the capacity to build such roads, however, he said: “they are a work of art.”

The President indicated that the blocking of roads that prevented the inauguration of the Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRIT) of Tlapa de Comonfort, in Guerrero, was a “provocation”. He said that there are teachers who do not agree with the transformation movement he leads.

The President announced that, from Tulum, he will send a message to the people of Mexico on the occasion of the five years of his administration. He reiterated that December will be a month of inaugurations of important work projects and the return of Mexicana de Aviación operations, which will take place on the 26th.