Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Monday, September 18, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that he proposed rescuing the Oaxaca Isthmus given the irresponsible abandonment of the area by neoliberal governments that put an end to passenger railroads and provided concessions to private interests for freight trains. Given this panorama, the President indicated that the people are very pleased with the Transisthmus Train that will connect Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz with Salinas Cruz, Oaxaca.

Sections 5, 6, and 7 of the “Maya Train”, which will provide services in 11 municipalities of Campeche and Quintana Roo, will be accompanied by the construction and modernization of the Tulum and Chetumal airports and the restoration of 12 archeological sites. In the three sections of the train line, 840 complementary work projects are being carried out and 30,000 jobs have been generated. The line will begin operating in December.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama emphasized that the Maya Train represents 1,554 km of wellbeing for the Mexican Southeast. She reported that more than 230 young people are already majoring in technical studies and railway engineering. The Governor presented the Yum-Kaax commercial fair for the sale and purchase of regional products in the duty free zone of Chetumal; it will be inaugurated in December.

The Mexican government reported that the first section of the Inter-Oceanic Corridor train line is 90.44% complete, with the laying of 227 km of track and the construction of 82 bridges and 290 drainage facilities. Cargo services have already begun and passenger transportation will start in December. Of particular importance is the installation of 10 well-being poles where industries related to the productive activities of the area will be established.

The “El Insurgente” Mexico City-Toluca train line began operating this weekend, with 115,000 passengers, in its Lerma-Zinacantepec stretch. Construction will conclude in March 2024. In Stage 2, the Observatorio, Santa Fe, and Vasco de Quiroga stops will be in operation, involving 38km and an investment of 62 billion pesos (US$3.62 billion). Stage 3 will connect the Cuajimalpa, Miguel Hidalgo, and Álvaro Obregón municipalities in Mexico City to the line.

The President indicated that the U.S. government made the extradition request for Ovidio Guzmán, son of the infamous drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and his defense did not file an injunction, which is why it proceeded. The President pointed out that there is an agreement with the United States to extradite criminals, and it is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is in charge of attending to these requests.