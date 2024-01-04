SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 4, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that, thanks to the work of state and federal authorities, the 32 migrants who had been kidnapped in Tamaulipas were rescued yesterday. The motive for the kidnapping was extortion of their family members. “The investigation continues, it is being carried out by the state government with our support,” the President said.

In the framework of the 30th anniversary of the Zapatista movement, President López Obrador made it clear that his administration does not harass or repress anyone. He recalled that the EZLN did not want to support the country’s transformation, however, he said that we live in a free and democratic country, and therefore their rights are respected.

President López Obrador congratulated journalists on Journalists Day. “I would have liked to have your profession,” he said.

The President emphasized that with the support of the people it has been possible to rescue Pemex. “The neoliberals could not destroy Pemex, as was their perverse intention. Oil belongs to the nation, it is part of our history and we have been able to defend it,” Lopez Obrador said.

The head of Pemex, Octavio Oropeza, presented a balance sheet of Petróleos Mexicanos.

-*Oil reserves have increased by 6%. In 2019, 7 billion barrels were received, while the figure currently stands at 7.4 billion.

-Oil production is almost 1.88 million barrels per day.

-The refining of fuel rose from 519,000 barrels per day in 2018 to over 1.76 billion in 2023.

-Gasoline production rose from 300,000 barrels per day in 2018 to 655,000 barrels in 2023; it is expected to increase to 1.46 million barrels in 2024.

-Self-sufficiency in fuel production will be achieved in 2025, with the 100% operation of the Tula and Salina Cruz coker plants.

-Pemex’s debt decreased from US$129.3 billion in 2018 to US$106.8 billion in 2023.