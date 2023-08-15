Morning Presidential Press Conference – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that the new model of moral economy and Mexican humanism has managed to reduce economic and social inequality between the rich and poor. The income gap was 35X, while now it has been reduced to 15X. Internal migration, with Mexicans leaving their villages due to lack of opportunities, has also been reduced.

The President will attend the Asia and Pacific Summit to be held in San Francisco, California, from November 15 to 17. There, he will propose an Alliance for Progress and Development for all the countries of the Americas, aimed at addressing the causes of violence and migration.

President López Obrador called on the next federal governments to continue with railroad construction for passenger and cargo trains, as well as investment in highways and renewable energy infrastructure to generate well-being and thousands of jobs. He reiterated that the Maya Train and the Interoceanic Corridor contribute to GDP growth, in addition to being avenues for foreign investment and engines for integration into the North American economy.

Following the 2017 earthquakes, the National Reconstruction Program has completed 99% of its projects, with 68,224 concrete measures concluded. This has involved an investment of more than 29.21 billion pesos (US$1.71 billiion), benefitting 824 municipalities in 10 states. Of the measures, 5,690 were carried out in the education sector; 152 in the health sector, 60,602 in housing, and 2,343 in the cultural sector.

The General Director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, reported that the IMSS Bienestar program operates in 16 states, in which almost 2.8 billion pesos (US$160 million) have been invested for maintaining 1,134 hospitals and clinics; over 10.00 billion pesos (US$580 million) in equipment, and 5,479 medical specialists have been hired.