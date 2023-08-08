Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Tuesday, August 8,2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will file charges with the Judiciary Council against Martín Santos Pérez, Eighth District Judge in Administrative Matters, for his sectarian, illegal, unfair, and politically motivated attitude in issuing rulings that undermine Mexicans’ security and health. Now, exceeding his authority, he is limiting Lopez Obrador’s freedom of speech, by maintaining that the President is making “malicious” statements against opposition hopeful Xóchitl Gálvez.

The head of the Ministry of the Interior, Luisa María Alcade, accused Judge Santos Pérez of violating the President’s freedom of expression, affecting democracy and citizens’ right to information. Her comments followed his ruling ordering the President to stop discussing the opposition candidate.

The President released the letter he sent to César De Castro, Genaro García Luna’s lawyer, to inform him that he would not file a lawsuit against him for defamation, since he enjoys impunity under U.S. law. In the letter, he reminded the lawyer that the end doesn’t justify the means and that lies can never prevail over the truth, in a clear allusion to De Castro’s attempt to involve him in his client’s trial.

The head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that since July 2022, 6,837 prisoners have been released: 6,537 based on pre-release and 300 being amnestied. Between July 14 and August 6, the Voluntary Disarmament program was applied in Guanajuato and Michoacán; 80 assault weapons, 156 hand guns, 10,657 cartridges, 294 magazines and 40 grenades were exchanged for 1.3 million pesos (US$75 million). The Program for the Regularization of Vehicles of Foreign Origin has regularized 1,695,990 vehicles, obtaining revenues of more than 4.2 billion pesos (US$240 million), funds that have been earmarked for the improvement of streets and avenues. The program ends on September 30.

The Mexican government reported that from July 25 to August 7, 16,588 suspects were detained; of whom 16,279 were presented before the Public Prosecutor’s Office. In the same period, the National Anti-Kidnapping Commission made 34 arrests, 1 gang was dismantled, and 17 victims were rescued. 41 femicide suspects were arrested and 6 sentenced. Authorities seized 52 clandestine laboratories, preventing the production of 120 tons of methamphetamines, with a street value of more than 29.92 billion pesos (US$1.74 billion).