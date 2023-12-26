SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023

Today Mexicana Airlines returned to the skies with quality service and adherence to safety standards for its customers. Its first flight was from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) to the Felipe Carrillo Puerto Airport. The airport, railroad, auxiliary and related services group Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, part of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), will run the airline. “This is a historic event; it is the rescue of a public company,” President López Obrador declared.

Mexicana de Aviación will initially offer flights to 14 destinations located in states such as Baja California, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nuevo León, and Quintana Roo. Ticket prices will be affordable, for example: the round trip flight to Tulum, from AIFA, has a single fare of 1,558 pesos (US$91.75). Mexicana de Aviación tickets can be purchased at www.mexicana.gob.mx

The President hailed the strength of the peso, which is trading at 16.97 per dollar.

President López Obrador regretted the death of Senator Armando Guadiana. He sent his condolences to Guadiana’s family and friends.

From December 12 to 25, the Mexican government confiscated 3.1 kg of fentanyl and seized 11 clandestine laboratories, which prevented the production of 127.40 tons of methamphetamines, with a street value of more than 33.02 billion pesos (US$1.88 billion).