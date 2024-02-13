SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2024

The 2024 Health-Care reforms proposed by President López Obrador are designed to constitutionally enshrine the State’s obligation to provide health care to all. They seek to:

-Guarantee comprehensive, universal, and free medical care.

-Prohibit the use of vapers, fentanyl, and chemical drugs.

President López Obrador said that he will recognize the result of the presidential election, regardless of who the winner is. “In a democracy it is the people who are in charge. The voice of the people is the voice of God and the voice of history,” he stated. The President also announced that that in his administration there will be no end-of-term bonus. “That is not in the budget; we have to be thrifty with the people’s money,” he said.

The President defended the participation of the Armed Forces in infrastructure work projects. He reiterated that one of the Army’s missions is to contribute to the construction of national development work projects, which have been a big contribution, since while members of the armed forces conclude a project in one year and at a cost of one billion pesos, a construction company would require two years and at double the cost.

On February 24, President López Obrador will lead the commemoration of Flag Day in Sinaloa. That same day he will inaugurate the aqueduct for the Yaqui indigenous people in Sonora. In addition, the President announced that he will soon sign a decree to subsidize electricity consumption in that state.

On February 17, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will organize a National Day against drug consumption. There will be sports events, artistic, cultural and plastic arts activities and workshops. Details at https://estrategiaenelaula.sep.gob.mx

The head of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, reported that registration is open for jobs for medical specialists who want to join IMSS Bienestar program, which operates in 23 states. Those interested should fill out the application form at https://medicosespecialistas.imssbienestar.gob.mx.