SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2024

As of 2024, the Well-Being stipend for senior citizens will increase to 6,000 pesos (US$352) bimonthly, with the annual social investment for the program reaching almost 465.05 billion pesos (US$27.34 billion) for its more than 12 million beneficiaries. The stipend for people with disabilities will increase to 3,100 pesos (US$182.23) bimonthly for its more than 1.48 million beneficiaries; the total social investment will be 27.86 billion pesos (US$1.64 billion). In February, the payment of the two-month periods corresponding to March-April and May-June will be moved up due to the electoral process.

As of January 1, minimum wage is 248.93 pesos (US$14.63) per day nationally, a 110% increase in purchasing power compared to 2018. In the northern border área, the mínimum wage is now 374.89 pesos (US$22.03).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that there are enough budgetary resources so as not to leave the administration’s work projects unfinished. He pointed out that the irrigation districts in northern Mexico, the Mexico-Toluca train, the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) train to the Buenavista station in Mexico City, the Isthmus train, among others, will be concluded.

The President reiterated that in 2024 he will send the reform bill to Congress so that judges and justices be elected by the voters. He said that the proposal will be presented as soon as possible to cleanse the judicial branch of corruption. “It is fair and necessary,” he said.

President López Obrador denounced the media’s synchronized chorus that misinformed the public about an alleged increase in gasoline prices; they claimed that the fuel costs 28 pesos per liter. “They began the year lying,” he exclaimed.

Tabasco has the third fastest growing economy in the country, posting a 11.5% rebound in 2023. The Maya Train, the Inter-Oceanic Corridor, and social programs generated 80,000 jobs in the state.