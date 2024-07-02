SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected any type of negotiation to achieve approval of the Judicial Reform. “That’s what was done in the period of corruption and authoritarianism […] Let it be in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” he said.

President López Obrador emphasized that the country’s economy is doing very well and an example of this is that his administration is the only one, since 1970, in which the peso has not been devalued. “Mexico is one of the countries in the world with healthy finances,” he stressed. As of July 1, the Mexican peso was still the most appreciated currency against the dollar.

In the first half of 2024, almost 2.53 trillion pesos (US$130.86 billion) in tax revenues were collected, a real 6.1% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

The IMSS Bienestar program already has 9.5 million people registered to access free medical services. The process of enrolling beneficiaries is currently underway in the 23 states where this health care model operates.

The Clinic is Ours program, which will improve the infrastructure of 11,692 health-care centers, is 97.7% complete in terms of affiliates having their membership cards. So far, 1.16 billion pesos (US$63.76 million) have been allocated for investment in 9,893 health-care units.

The IMSS Bienestar program issued a call for the hiring of 1,027 auxiliary nurses and 2,619 clinical care nurses in 27 states. Those interested should register between July 8 and 22 at profesionalesdelasalud.imssbienestar.gob.mx.