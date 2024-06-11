SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the judicial branch reform is urgent in order to cleanse it of corruption and establish an authentic rule of law. “It has been kidnapped by both organized crime and white-collar crime,” the President said. He questioned why those who oppose the population electing judges and justices are afraid of democracy.

Despite the speculation that has pressured the fluctuation of the peso, President López Obrador emphasized that Mexico’s economy is very strong. He noted that the peso continues to be the strongest currency trading against the dollar. As of June 10, the peso had recovered 10.4 percent against the dollar. “We are going to go down in history as the government that did not devalue its currency,” he stressed.

In early July, the Mexican government will begin depositing the payment of the Well-Being pension for Senior Citizens corresponding to July-August.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that federal crimes decreased 20.9 percent in 2024, with respect to May 2018. Intentional homicide has declined 19 percent with respect to 2018.

The Mexican government has reduced hydrocarbon theft by 94.2 percent, which has led to an estimated savings of almost 332.70 billion pesos US$18.04 billion). These resources were invested in well-being programs and public work projects.