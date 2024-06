Soberanía co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth discuss the negative reaction by international financial markets to Claudia Sheinbaum’s intention to follow through on her party’s mandate and pursue constitutional reforms. Plus a conversation on the efforts to paint Morena’s supermajority in Congress as undemocratic. And in our last segment, Kurt and José Luis criticize the ultra-left take on the election by outlets such as Ojalá.