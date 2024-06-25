SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 2024

Looking ahead to the presidential succession, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was very pleased with what his administration has achieved. “I am about to say ‘mission accomplished’ […] I was able to contribute to making democracy a reality, the power of the people. That it was not used as a barrier to pretend that (those in power) cared about the people when in reality what prevailed was an oligarchy. Considerable progress was made with the revolution of consciences. Progress was made in restoring dignity to our people and our nation. Now Mexico is respected,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch reiterated his confidence in Mexico’s virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum. “She is a giant. She will be able, without any problem (to lead the country). […] There is nothing that I see that could represent an obstacle for Mexico to continue growing and its people to continue benefiting,” he said.

President López Obrador congratulated journalist Julian Assange for obtaining his freedom, after five years in prison and seven years as an asylum seeker in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, due to accusations of violating U.S. security by making documents on government corruption and human rights abuses public. “We are very happy about Julian’s release from prison; it was a very unfair thing to do. It was like having freedom and especially freedom of expression in prison,” said the president.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez rejected the narrative peddled by opposition groups alleging that the 2024 elections were the most violent in recent history. She explained that in 2018 there were 20 candidates murdered, while in 2024 there were 12 regrettable homicides.

The Voluntary Disarmament Program that allows exchanging firearms for cash has been applied in 63 municipalities in 21 states. The result has been 1,678 firearms exchanged for a total of 8.04 million pesos (US$144,830).