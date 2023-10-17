SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the elimination of Judicial Branch trusts will not affect the system’s employees. On the contrary, it will benefit them, since by eliminating the privileges of those at the top, workers’ salaries will be able to be increased. He indicated that they are free to protest; however, he called on them not to allow themselves to be manipulated.

In the Zero Impunity section, Deputy Minister of Citizen Security, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, reported on the extradition from the United States of Armando Escárcega alias “El patrón”, leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) who participated in the attack against journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva. He also exposed judges who have favored individuals such as Mario Aburto, Tomás Zerón, and Genaro García Luna.

Minister of Citizen Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported a 17% decrease in intentional homicides; and a 49.5% drop in femicides compared to December 2018. She pointed out that federal crime numbers have also decreased.

The head of the Ministry of National Defense (SADENA), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported that with the support of the air bridge with Spain, a total of 720 Mexican nationals have been evacuated from Israel. In two trips made by the Air Force, between October 9 and 17, 562 Mexicans have returned to the country. He also announced that the contract with the company that was to produce helmets for the National Guard was rescinded for its failure to comply with the delivery date; they are now being produced in the Army’s factory.

President López Obrador reiterated that the Mexican government’s position on the Palestine-Israel conflict is in favor of peace. He suggested that an urgent session be convened at the UN to avoid the loss of human lives. The President said that this is not the time to upgrade Mexico’s representative office in Palestine to an embassy, but rather to stop the war.