SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized and condemned the media for saying that the Pension Fund for Well-Being was designed to expropriate the pensions of workers who are enrolled in a Retirement Fund Manager (Afore). What the Pension Fund seeks to do to enable workers who retire to receive more money during their retirement. One of the sources of financing will come from the Afores, but it will be from the money they illegally manage, not from workers’ accounts.

On April 19, Minister of the Interior Luis Alcalde and the General Director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Zoé Robledo will explain during the morning press conference what the Pension Reform and the Pension Fund for Well-Being are all about and how the Afores operate.

The President reported that a sewage treatment plant is being built in Tijuana, Baja California, to prevent sewage from reaching the sea and contaminating it.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment it was reported that:

-The campaign against the Mexico City government over the case of contaminated water in the Benito Juarez municipality was exposed.

-It is not true that there were cases of poisoning by water contaminated with hydrocarbons.

-A photo montage was circulated to claim that there was contaminated water in Mexico City.

-It is false that a sewer caught fire due to water contaminated with hydrocarbons.

-It is not true that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is giving away solar panels.

-The video of dogs on the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) runway is a fake.

The mega-campaign of lies against the Pension Reform was exposed. In seven days, 443 articles have been published against the proposal that seeks to improve the income of workers who retire from the labor market.