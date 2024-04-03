SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his confidence that he and his administration can face the onslaught of media attacks thanks to the support, honesty, and intelligence of the Mexican people. “A campaign like this can only be withstood with a smart, politicized, very conscious people, a people that is a good element, as are the Mexican people,” he declared.

According to the World Happiness Report, Mexico ranks second among Latin American countries and 25th out of 143 nations. It advanced 11 places with respect to 2022. Meanwhile, an OECD survey on trust in government puts Mexico in second place among Latin American countries. Its rating increased 12% with respect to 2008.

The President rejected reports that 25 people lost their lives during a confrontation between an armed group and the National Guard in La Concordia, Chiapas.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment, it was reported that:

-It is false that a plane is grounded at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA). The video being circulated corresponds to an airport in Colombia.

-The European Union does not characterize the Mexican government as populist.

-It is not true that there has been an “invasion” of Russian diplomats in Mexico. There are 85 diplomats stationed from Russia, 82 from China, and 722 from the US.

-It is false that there is a shortage of medicines in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

-Two months ago, the digital campaign against President López Obrador and presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum began. More than 30 million negative tweets have been posted; of which 1.3% are original tweets and 71.2% are retweets. The majority of tweets are generated from abroad.