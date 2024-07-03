SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that it is not necessary for Supreme Court Chief Justice Norma Piña to resign in order for the Judicial Reform to proceed. He recalled that the proposal is that the people elect the judges and justices, so that they have the people’s interests at heart, and are not at the service of a greedy minority.

In response to the dispute within the leadership of the National Action Party, President López Obrador ironically retorted that “when the spoils are badly apportioned, an upheaval follows.”

The head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Pablo Gómez, reported that Carlos Loret de Mola is not part of the complaint filed in May 2021 with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for the crimes of corruption and financial operations of illicit origin allegedly committed by the Latinus consortium, whose owner is Christian González Guadarrama. “We do not go around making inquiries, nor do we keep any file in relation to what the media or journalists say, express, or in any way discuss,” he said.

In relation to the case against Genaro García Luna, former Minister of Security during Felope Calderón’s administration, the UIF recalled that there are two criminal complaints in Mexico against him and his associates. In addition, there is an ongoing trial in the United States to reclaim almost $700 million that the former top cop embezzled from the public coffers.

The National Civil Protection Coordinating Committee reported that Hurricane Beryl could enter Tulum and Carrillo Puerto, in the state of Quintana Roo, between the night of Thursday, July 4 and the early morning hours of Friday, July 5. With this in mind, public school classes were suspended for these days, 112 temporary shelters are already in place, and more than 8,500 members of public security forces have been deployed to attend to the population. Hurricane Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to make a second landfall in the states of Tamaulipas and Veracruz between July 7 and 8.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment, it was reported that:

-It is false that the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) was flooded. The video circulated corresponds to Frankfurt Airport. The negative campaign originated from an account that promoted the hashtag NarcoPresidenteAMLO.

-It is false that the roof of the AIFA collapsed due to the rains. The video corresponds to the Delhi Airport, India.

-It is false that the company La Moderna will close in Mexico due to its supposed bankruptcy.

-It is false that Judge Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro was the victim of an armed assault that caused his death.