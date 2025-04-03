Sheinbaum noted that in the case of Mexico, no additional tariffs have been imposed by Washington, which represents good news for the country

THURSDAY, APRIL 3, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

SUMMARY

Donald Trump’s announcement on tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that in the case of Mexico, no additional tariffs have been imposed, which represents good news for the country. This is a result of the good relationship between the Government of Mexico and the Government of the United States, based on respect and sovereignty.

She recalled that there are two decrees issued by the U.S. Government related to the automotive industry and the steel and aluminum sector, which is why work and dialogue are continuing on this front.

In addition, it was announced that the Plan to Strengthen the National Economy and the Wellbeing of the Mexican People will be presented today.

Plan Mexico and strengthening of the domestic market

México sin nuevos aranceles: Consolidar trato preferencial: Sheinbaum



Sheinbaum: En el marco del T-MEC sin aranceles 85% del comercio con EE.UU, 15% restante puede integrarse al tratado. Se revisa aluminio, acero y automotriz #RegeneracionMxhttps://t.co/K1IzvI5cOc — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 3, 2025

The President Sheinbaum explained that Plan Mexico seeks to strengthen the domestic market and that the wellbeing programs contribute to this effort. The plan seeks to increase domestic production to guarantee Mexicans’ wellbeing.

Sheinbaum: New trade system and tariffs

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard stressed that the world is entering a new stage in the international trade system and pointed out that the President’s strategy for Mexico to have preferential treatment is yielding results.

Mexico maintains a 0 % tariff on imports from the United States and the USMCA remains in effect, which protects more than 10 million jobs.

En seis meses, la presidenta @Claudiashein ha construido una voz propia.

No era sencillo reemplazar al presidente López Obrador y encontrar el justo equilibrio entre la continuidad y el cambio.



Sheinbaum dio en el clavo pic.twitter.com/xN3InMe82s — Carlos A. Pérez Ricart (@perezricart) April 3, 2025

It was reiterated that, with the new trade policy, Mexico enjoys privileged conditions, since it is cheaper to produce in the country and export to the United States compared to 185 other countries that face greater difficulties in doing so.

Challenges and opportunities in exports

Ebrard explained that it is necessary to continue working to improve the conditions of global tariffs, especially those of 25% for finished vehicles, steel, and aluminum.

Con cero arancel de EE.UU a México protegidos 10 millones de empleos



Tarifa recíproca de EE.UU en caso de México es cero. Funciona la estrategia de la Presidenta Sheinbaum. T-MEC se mantiene #RegeneracionMxhttps://t.co/odsJWNDbw5 — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 3, 2025

Since April 3, efforts are underway to protect exports and employment. In the next 40 days, more favorable conditions than those faced by other countries will be sought.

The President Sheinbaum explained that the U.S. decree stipulates that if there is better coordination in reducing the entry of fentanyl, the 25% tariff could be reduced to 12%.

Investment and employment in the automotive industry

Sheinbaum said that her administration seeks to increase employment and encourage the installation of more automotive plants in the country.

Criticism of the opposition

“Mucha Presidenta” es el grito de respaldo a Claudia Sheinbaum @Claudiashein de legisladores, empresarios, gobernadoras y demás asistentes a la presentación de avances del Plan México en el Museo de Antropología pic.twitter.com/v7cy92Pk8y — Juan Becerra Acosta (@juanbaaq) April 3, 2025

The President charged that certain sectors of the opposition want Mexico to do badly and are wagering on the defeat of the Fourth Transformation. Sheinbaum explained that these sectors are not interested in the country’s wellbeing, but in recovering their privileges.

Support for Mexican migrants

The President addressed Mexican migrants in the United States, assuring them that they will always have protection, support, and legal advice. She also reaffirmed that those who wish to return will be welcomed with open arms, within the framework of the Mexico Embraces You program.

📸 El canciller Juan Ramón de la Fuente acompañó a la presidenta @Claudiashein en la presentación del "Plan México. Fortaleciendo la Economía y el Bienestar", en donde la doctora Sheinbaum compartió los dieciocho principales componentes:



1⃣ Ampliar la autosuficiencia… pic.twitter.com/s8wkwbSxv2 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) April 3, 2025

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también