SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2024

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision validating the Texas anti-immigrant law, which allows state uniformed officers to detain and deport undocumented migrants, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that Mexico is against this dehumanizing legislation. He announced that Mexico will not receive deportees from Texas.

President López Obrador reported that all evidence of the fiscal debts of Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s companies will be uploaded to a Mexican Government web page, so that people can form their own opinions on the issue. He reiterated that he is not against businessmen, but against those who steal and loot. According to the Tax Administration System (SAT), Grupo Salinas owes more than 63 billion pesos (US$3.73 billion) in back taxes. This amount is equivalent to three times the budget of the state of Baja California Sur.

President López Obrador emphasized that the morning press conferences have helped him to exercise his right to reply and fight censorship.

In the Who’s Who in Lies section it was reported that:

-A non-existent general claims that there are videos of the president receiving money from drug trafficking. The person appearing in the video does not and never has been a member of the Army. The alleged videos of the president do not exist.

-It is false that the Pantitlán subway station in Mexico City burned down. What was circulated was a video of a fire that occurred on a street.

-The Felipe Ángeles International Airport does not display Claudia Sheinbaum’s election publicity materials.

-A WhatsApp group administered by a former PAN congressional deputy and journalist to bolster trends against President López Obrador was exposed.

-Researcher Julian Mazoy discovered that the Guanajuato state government is one of the sponsors of the dirty campaign “NarcoPresidente”. He proved that that, through a contractor, it spends thousands of pesos to promote attacks on Facebook aimed at discrediting the President.