SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that on November 20 a decree will be issued so that all freight rail lines in the country can be used for passenger service. Preference will be given to companies that already have concessions, but if they do not wish to provide passenger service, new private investors will be chosen or the State could do so.

The head of the Executive Branch accepted the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Arturo Zaldívar, who yesterday expressed his desire to leave his post to work for the country’s transformation. Today, a memo will be sent to the Senate, which must then decide whether or not to accept the resignation. To fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court, the President will present a list of three women candidates.

President López Obrador reported that the funds allocated for the reconstruction of Acapulco could reach 100 billion pesos (US$5.71 billion). In addition, he indicated that 65% of the water network is already functioning; 70 gas stations are now open, and the advance delivery of Bienestar program payments for more than 1.2 million beneficiaries has already begun.

2,700 branches of the Banco del Bienestar will be inaugurated on November 14. “It is already the largest banking network in Mexico,” the President explained.

Who’s who in lies

-Seguridad Alimentaria Mexicana has no connection to the drugs seized in Hong Kong. Segalmex has distanced itself from the misuse of its acronym.

-The Mexican Government did not fail to inform the population in advance of hurricane Otis. However, no scientific model was able to predict the strength of the storm, which went from tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

-It is not true that there are not enough resources to attend to the hurricane disaster emergency in Guerrero. 62 billion pesos (US$3.54 billion) will be allocated for aid and reconstruction. In addition, there is no budget limit to attend to the victims.

-It is false that 16 people died due to lack of care in a hospital in Acapulco, as reported by Latinus. The Mexican Social Security Institute) IMSS denied the report.

-Reports that humanitarian aid earmarked for Guerrero has been blocked or stolen are untrue. The aid is arriving and/or can be delivered directly to the population.

-It is not true that there are no soldiers in Acapulco. The ministries of National Defense (Sedena) and Navy (Semar) have deployed more than 16,000 of their members for relief-related efforts.

-It is false that there have been assaults by authorities in Guerrero. The video broadcast corresponds to an incident in Aguascalientes, for which those responsible have been punished.