THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE -FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024

Mexican communities in the United States

Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported that 38.4 million Mexicans reside in the United States, of whom 4.8 million are undocumented. In December 2024, detentions of undocumented migrants at the northern border decreased 75% compared to the same month in 2023.

Economic contributions:

– Undocumented migrants contributed U$42.6 billion to US GDP in 2023.

– Mexican migrants in general contributed US121.5 billion dollars to the U.S. government.

Digital procedures and new application:

– Mi Consulado en Línea (http:// miconsulado.sre.gob. mx) was launched to enable interested parties to conduct paperwork procedures on line.

– In January 2025, an application will be available with an Alert Button that will send messages in real time to predetermined contacts, to the nearest consulate, and to the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) in case of danger.

The Minister of Foreign Relations announced that contacts have been made with Latin American governments to address possible mass deportations from the United States. In addition, filmmaker Sergio Arau will produce A Day Without Mexicans 2.

Transition in the National Migration Institute

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that Sergio Salomón will head the National Migration Institute (INM), initiating a transition that will transform the institute into an agency that will support migrant mobility.

Criticism from commentators

In response to statements made by Héctor Aguilar Camín and other commentocrats, the President explained they are upset because “the use of public resources for their benefits has ended.” She pointed out that the Government continues to be “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Plan Mexico

In January 2025, Plan Mexico will be presented, which seeks to strengthen the national economy through:

– Work projects based on public and mixed investment.

– Promoting value chains.

– Reduction of imports and promotion of domestic production.

Self-sufficiency in Mexican agriculture

The President explained that Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn and is working to maintain a stable price for tortillas. Programs will be implemented to:

– Achieve self-sufficiency in beans with improved seeds.

– Support wheat producers through the Cosechando Soberanía (Harvesting Sovereignty) program.

A bill will be sent to Congress to protect Mexican corn.

Relations with the United States

The President expressed confidence in maintaining a good agreement with the incoming Donald Trump administration, highlighting the benefits of the USMCA.

Minister of Foreign Relations De la Fuente indicated that the relationship with future US Ambassador Ronald Douglas Johnson will be one of cooperation and respect for Mexico’s constitutional principles.