THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2025

SUMMARY

National Development Plan process

Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, coordinator of presidential advisors, explained the process of drafting the National Development Plan. He reported that the consultation forums were held from January 6 to 19. The Presidency’ office will draft the document that will contain proposal received from the population during the forums. The President will deliver the plan to Congress by the end of February at the latest.

Representatives of 68 indigenous peoples participated in the National Development Plan forums. A total of 57 forums were held in the 32 states, with a total attendance of 53,621 participants. Among the proposals were actions to strengthen Mexico’s indigenous languages and promote their teaching in basic education schools.

Security, migration, and the USMCA

President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that it has not yet been defined whether some criminal organizations in Mexico will be classified as terrorists, as the possible repercussions are being studied. She reiterated what is most important is to foster collaboration, cooperation, and coordination on migration, security and trade issues, as unilateral decisions do not benefit any of the parties involved.

Sheinbaum indicated that the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA) will be reviewed in 2026, as established in the agreement.

She emphasized that Mexico is a great country and will not allow itself to be labeled or associated exclusively with the issue of drug trafficking.

Budget and attention to migrants

The President said that it will not be necessary to modify the federal budget to attend to migrants, since there is a budget line item earmarked for emergencies. She emphasized that her responsibility is to defend Mexicans in any part of the world, in line with the principles of the Fourth Transformation.

Judicial branch and elections

Sheinbaum indicated that the superior chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal must determine the necessary actions to guarantee the rights of the potential candidates for the June 1, 2025 judicial elections registered with the judicial branch, since the corresponding committee refuses to continue with its task.

Historical repatriations

The President presented a historical graph on the repatriation of Mexicans, highlighting that during the period of Bill Clinton in the United States and Ernesto Zedillo in Mexico, the highest number of deportations was reached, exceeding seven million. In addition, an excerpt from the book La duda sistemática, by Francisco Labastida, was read, in which he charges that the United States intervened to facilitate the transition in the 2000 elections.

Criticism of the list of proportional representation candidates

Sheinbaum expressed her rejection of the list of proportional representation candidates, arguing that, in order to be elected, it is necessary to do field work and win the voters’ support. She said that, in some cases, the selection of candidates in Morena is done through a lottery.

Sheinbaum expresses solidarity with family of minors murdered in Sinaloa

The President expressed her solidarity with the family of Gael and Alexander, minors murdered in Culiacán, Sinaloa. She reported that she instructed the Minister of the Interior to contact the affected families. Sheinbaum reported that security results in the state are reviewed daily and highlighted the coordination of the security cabinet.