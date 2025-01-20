THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 20, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s who in prices?

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), Ivan Escalante, reported that signs will continue to be placed to inform consumers about which gas stations charge excessive prices.

Regular gasoline: between 22.22 and 26.53 pesos (US$1.08 and US$1.29) per liter.

Diesel gasoline: between 24.29 and 27.83 pesos (US$1.18 and US$1.35) per liter.

Average price of tortillas: 23.37 pesos (US$1.14) per kilo.

Average price of milk: 29.19 pesos (US$1.42) per liter.

Protection for Mexican migrants.

Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente reiterated that Mexican migrants in the United States are not alone and that consulates are there to protect them and defend their rights, regardless of their immigration status. Mexico has 53 consulates and a team comprised of 2,610 legal services professionals and 4,363 people dedicated to attending to the community.

De la Fuente also announced the operation of the ConsulApp application, which will allow Mexican migrants in the United States to:

Know their rights.

Register emergency contacts.

Locate the nearest consulates.

Strategy for receiving repatriated migrants.

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez affirmed that Mexico will do everything necessary to attend to and support repatriated nationals. The “Mexico embraces you” strategy seeks to facilitate their reincorporation into the country through:

Access to well-being programs.

Health-care services.

Transportation to their places of origin.

Free telephone communications.

In addition, the following protocols will be implemented:

Receiving migrants at ports and airports.

Issuing of identity documents and Fiscal Registry ID (CURP) by the National Population Registry.

Affiliation to Social Security to access the five insurance programs contemplated by law.

Delivery of the “Paisano Well-Being” card, with an initial financial support of 2,000 pesos (US$97.35)

Rodriguez noted that all governors support this strategy.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s proposals

President Sheinbaum announced that she will propose the continuation of the CBP One app to the U.S. government. This application allows people without documents to schedule appointments for immigration interviews.

Sheinbaum also made the case that the USMCA should be extended to all of the Americas, forming a hemispheric economic bloc. She reported that from 2018 to 2024, Mexico doubled its exports to the United States.

The President emphasized that, with Plan Mexico, the aim is to recover the production of goods lost during the neoliberal period, encourage investment, and generate better jobs and salaries for the people of Mexico.