THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Migrant attention centers

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the migrant attention centers will be fully set up by the weekend.

Job offers for deported Mexicans

Sheinbaum reported that the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) offered close to 35,000 job vacancies for Mexicans who could be deported.

Mexico’s participation in the International Tourism Fair (FICTUR)

Minister of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez Zamora indicated that Mexico is participating in the International Tourism Fair (FICTUR), represented by 21 states, indigenous peoples, picturesque tourism towns (known as “Pueblos Magicos), and the Maya Train.

It was reported that tourism GDP in Mexico increased to 2.6 trillion pesos (US$130 billion), 4.4% more than in 2023. International visitors increased by 15.6% compared to 2023. The Maya Train was positioned among the main sales platforms worldwide.

Maya Train results

Between December 16, 2023 and January 20, 2025, the Maya Train transported 748,536 passengers. December 2024 was the month with the highest demand, with the train line standing out as an attractive, efficient. and safe option.

Mexicana Airlines report

In Mexicana de Aviación’s report, it was indicated that from January to March 2025 the recently renewed national airline it will have 12 destinations. From April to December 2025, the number will increase to 14 destinations, adding Monterrey and Puerto Vallarta.

The airline is expected to carry more than 500,000 passengers. According to Leobardo Avila, director of Mexicana de Aviación, it was decided to concentrate efforts on destinations with the highest demand, as well as those not served by other airlines, such as Ixtepec, Ciudad Victoria, and Palenque.

Contribution of Latinos in the United States

Ana Valdez, director of Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), presented data on the importance of Latinos and Mexicans in the United States:

– Latinos represent 19.5% of the population in that country.

– 93% of young Latinos in the United States were born there.

– Latinos generate US$3.6 trillion a year.

– There are 4.7 million Latino businesses that contribute US$800 billion annually to the U.S. economy.

– The GDP of Mexicans in the United States amounts to US$2.06 trillion.

It was noted that without the Latino community, US$3.6 trillion in goods and services would cease to exist, which would put the United States at risk of being overtaken by China.

Inflation and economic stability in Mexico

The President reported that inflation in the first half of January was 3.69%, a 0.30% decrease with respect to the second period in December 2024. She also explained that there is confidence in the stability of the Mexican economy.

Political vision for the future

Sheinbaum stated that there is a high possibility that Morena will continue to govern after 2030.