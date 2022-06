Escape de gas tóxico en Jordania, 10 muertos y al menos 250 heridos

#Breaking #Urgent #Jordan #Aqaba #العقبة #الاردن #عمون



🚨🚨🚨🚨🇯🇴🇯🇴🇯🇴



Another video from a different angle in Aqaba Port #Jordan shows that the toxic gases have gotten into the Gulf of Aqaba, which is connected to the Red Sea.



Number of dead and injured is expected to rise pic.twitter.com/Oz3AgaxFAF