MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 192 – SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

Contents:

“The Border Crossed Me” — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A Chicano Looks at Immigration from Mexico — Interview with Bill Gallegos, an organizer of the Mexico Solidarity Project and a member of the US socialist organization Liberation Road, longtime activist and theorist in the Chican@ Liberation Movement

Reflections: Sovereignty Is Never Up for Negotiation – By José Luis Granados Ceja

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

