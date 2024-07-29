MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 29, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that as of next Saturday, August 3, the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco will begin producing gasoline. Output is estimated to reach between 250,000 and 260,000 barrels per day.

The President said that the report sent by the US State Department regarding the flight that transported Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López to Texas, which indicates that no US agency was involved in the transportation of these drug lords, is insufficient. He added that if there is no more information on the case, he would communicate with Joe Biden to clarify the issue.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), the perception of insecurity in Mexico dropped to 59.4% in June 2024, eight points less than in June 2022, when the corresponding figure was 67.4%.

The Mexican Government will not take a position on the Venezuelan presidential elections results until the process is concluded by the competent authorities, President López Obrador said. President López Obrador congratulated Mexican archers Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez, and Ángela Ruiz for winning the bronze medal in Archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.