SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the Federal Electoral Tribunal ordered him to remove videos and transcriptps of two morning press conferences in which he denounced the judges for distorting his comments to blame him for gender-based political violence against opposition presidential hopeful Xóchitl Gálvez. He indicated that he will abide by the order, but exposed the manipulation and bias exercised by the Court in sanctioning him.

In response to the US Government’s request to proceed to a USMCA dispute resolution panel on the question of transgenic corn, President López Obrador reiterated that there is no violation of the trade agreement and said that the dialogue will be very important to determine the future of the product. In the panel, Mexico will propose the creation of a group of binational experts to analyze the properties of transgenic corn to determine its effects on the population’s health.

President López Obrador backed Morena’s internal process to elect the Coordinator of the Committees in Defense of the Fourth Transformation. He reiterated his confidence in the candidates for the post and in the leaders who are carrying out the democratic process. He also highlighed the party’s unity. Further, the President reaffirmed that he will respect and support the result of the opinion poll to select the coordinador, as it will reflect the people’s decision to continue with the country’s transformation.

The President denounced the owners of the radio and television networks that launched a smear campaign against his government. He said that this is no longer about anchors or program directors, as they respond to the economic interests of owners. In this context, López Obrador indicated that his administration will not allow itself to be subdued. “I have been fighting for many years against the powerful, against arrogance and corruption; we will not take a single step backward,” he said.

Next Tuesday, during the biweekly public security report, the Mexican government will present information on the progress made in the case of the five young people missing in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.