SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that Mexico and Chile’s request to the International Criminal Court to investigate the probable commission of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Palestine is not intended to condemn anyone, but rather to make clear the concern for the loss of human lives. “There are already more than 10,000 dead and peace must be sought,” the President remarked. He also demanded that the UN approve a ceasefire in Gaza.

The head of the Executive Branch explained that the reform to abolish the autonomous agencies contemplates the elimination of between 10 and 20 institutions. However, in no case would workers be affected because no one would be fired. What is sought is to have an efficient government. He explained that in the case of the National Institute for Access to Information (INAI), the function of transparency would be carried out by the Ministry of Public Administration. In eliminating the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), its functions would be transferred to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) and it would prevent the existence of monopolies in telecommunications.

During Enrique Peña Nieto presidential administration, 10 pharmaceutical companies concentrated 79.6% of the sale of medicines to the government, which represented over 241.19 billion pesos (US$14.07 billion). The López Obrador administration put an end to the monopoly of these companies by making a biannual purchase to acquire almost 3.82 billion medications for 196.91 billion pesos (US$11.49 billion). As of December 2023, Birmex is in charge of upcoming purchases and the storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals to the public sector.

The Mega Farmacia in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, already has an inventory of 1,190 unique drug codes with almost 2.47 billion pieces, which have a value of over 119.081 billion pesos (US$6.95 billion). From December 29 to January 12, the pharmaceutical warehouse received 12,541 calls; only 587 were to supply medicines.

The Mexican government will invest 487 million pesos (US$28.41 million) for the installation of 8 hemodynamics rooms in IMSS Bienestar hospitals in Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Colima, Baja California, Quintana Roo, Puebla, and Sonora.