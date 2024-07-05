SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 5, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the appointment of the current Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez as future Minister of the Interior in Claudia Sheinbaum’s cabinet. He also hailed the appointments of Mario Delgado as Minister of Public Education, Omar García Harfuch as Minister of Security and Citizen Protection, and Ariadna Montiel as Minister of Well-Being.

The head of the Executive Branch welcomed District Judge Rodrigo de la Peza’s cancellation of the order he had issued directing the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) to appoint judges to its Superior Chamber. The order constituted an overreach of functions and a violation of the TEPJF’s autonomy. “How is a judge going to intervene in an issue that does not correspond to his functions?” the President asked.

The Banco del Bienestar was created to disperse social program funds directly to the more than 26.5 million beneficiaries, especially in the most remote areas where there were no bank branches. The bank’s total coverage involves 3,149 branches in 2,701 localities in 1,970 municipalities.

Today, the head of the Executive Branch and virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will begin a working tour of Baja California and Sonora. They will supervise the progress of the Los Seris aqueduct and the rehabilitation of the port of Guaymas. On Sunday, July 7, they will head up a ceremony in which 24,000 hectares of land are to be returned to the Yaqui indigenous people, which will mean the restitution of more than 45,000 hectares.

During the early hours of Friday morning, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Quintana Roo, as a category 2 storm. The National Civil Protection Coordinating Committee indicated that there are no reports of injuries or deaths, but there is information on fallen trees and power lines, as well as property damage. There are 58 shelters set up in 11 municipalities, where 2,93 people are being attended to. The Mexican government deployed more than 25,000 members of public security bodies to attend to the emergency. Thus far, the most affected areas are Tulum, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, and Solidaridad, where power lines are down. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is working to restore service.